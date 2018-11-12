×
Injured Coutinho, Marcelo dropped for Brazil friendlies

Associated Press
NEWS
News
35   //    12 Nov 2018, 20:59 IST
AP Image

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid left back Marcelo have been dropped for Brazil's upcoming friendlies in England because of thigh injuries.

Beijing Guoan's Renato Augusto and Juventus' Alex Sandro will be their replacements for games against Uruguay in London on Nov. 16 and Cameroon in Milton Keynes on Nov. 20.

Coutinho, who has a left thigh injury, and Marcelo, who injured his right thigh, would have started the games.

Brazil could also lose another starter, Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro, who has a right ankle injury.

The Brazil squad is set to train at Arsenal's ground later Monday.

Brazil's is focusing on the Copa America, which it will host next year.

