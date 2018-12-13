×
Injured Mooy to miss Australia's Asian Cup title defense

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13 Dec 2018, 04:49 IST
AP Image

SYDNEY (AP) — Aaron Mooy has a right knee injury and will miss Australia's Asian Cup title defense next month.

Mooy's English Premier League club Huddersfield has confirmed the midfielder had sustained a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee during last weekend's 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Huddersfield said Mooy will be sidelined until February, ruling him out for the full length of the Jan. 5-Feb. 1 Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Mooy says "I'm gutted to be missing an important time for club and country."

It's the second significant injury for the Socceroos after winger Daniel Arzani tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on his debut for Scottish club Celtic last month.

Australia plays its first match against Jordan on Jan. 6 at Al Ain.

Associated Press
NEWS
