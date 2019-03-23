×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Injured Ramsey withdraws from Wales squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    23 Mar 2019, 19:34 IST
Aaron Ramsey - cropped
Wales' Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales' opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday after failing to recover from injury.

The 28-year-old – who has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Juventus at the end of the season – has withdrawn from the squad and returned to Arsenal for treatment.

Ramsey played no part in Wales' 1-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs said: "It's a blow, especially the form he's been in, but it gives a chance for somebody else.

"We made sure we had a plan B and we've worked on that during the week. We're going to miss someone like Aaron, but we've prepared for it as well."

Ramsey will hope to return to full fitness for Arsenal's next game against Newcastle United in the Premier League on April 1.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Giggs backs Ramsey to emulate Bale
RELATED STORY
Juventus confirm interest in Ramsey
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal should sign James Rodriguez to replace Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
Pirlo: Ramsey would be great for Juventus
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Juventus confirm Ramsey deal
RELATED STORY
Ramsey contract situation 'closed', says Arsenal boss Emery
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang reminds Ramsey of Arsenal icon Henry
RELATED STORY
Wenger was convinced Ramsey would stay at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
I want him focused – Arsenal boss Emery's message to outgoing Ramsey
RELATED STORY
Should Arsenal sell Aaron Ramsey in January?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us