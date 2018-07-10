Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Injured Rolando signs Marseille extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    10 Jul 2018, 17:29 IST
rolando-cropped
Marseille defender Rolando

Marseille defender Rolando has signed a one-year contract extension at the club, who promised to deliver "the best care" to the Portugal international while he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

The 32-year-old, whose crucial extra-time goal against Salzburg clinched Marseille's place in last season's Europa League final, signed the new deal while in rehabilitation from the injury he suffered during a 2-1 win over Amiens on the last day of the 2017-18 Ligue 1 campaign.

Despite Rolando's return to first-team action being unlikely to take place before December, a statement on Marseille's website affirmed the club's commitment to support the player.

"On Monday, the Portuguese defender known for his late heroics and stalwart defence signed a contract extension with Olympique de Marseille," read the statement.

"He was OM's saviour by scoring the goal of qualifying in extra time at Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League. A few weeks later against Amiens at the Orange Velodrome on the final matchday of Ligue 1, he suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon.

"At 32, the injury is not insignificant but - neither is the memory of his goal.

"Olympique de Marseille is not one to let down its players."

Rolando joined Marseille from Porto in September 2015 and has since scored eight goals in 110 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The club's statement continued: "In full rehabilitation to recover, the native of Cape Verde extended his contract with the club for a season, three years after his arrival at the Robert Louis-Dreyfus Centre. Jorge Rolando will be able to receive the best care during the long months of his recovery.

"He hopes to be back on the field by the end of 2018."

Late Rolando winner sends Marseille to Europa League final
RELATED STORY
After 25 years, Marseille looking to win in Europe again
RELATED STORY
Griezmann signs contract extension with Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Holding signs long-term Arsenal extension
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Marouane Fellaini signs a contract...
RELATED STORY
Ederson signs Manchester City contract extension
RELATED STORY
West Brom's top 4 transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
Martinez signs two-year Belgium extension
RELATED STORY
Twitter Erupts as Atletico Madrid beat Marseille to win...
RELATED STORY
Sporting KC boss Vermes signs extension through 2023 season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us