Injury curbing chances for Milan match-winner Cutrone - Gattuso

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    05 Oct 2018, 02:10 IST
Patrick Cutrone - cropped
Patrick Cutrone celebrates scoring for AC Milan.

Gennaro Gattuso revealed Patrick Cutrone to be playing through injury during his two-goal rescue act in AC Milan's fighting win over Olympiacos.

Cutrone, 20, stepped off the bench to net a nine-minute brace in the second half as he rescued a come-from-behind 3-1 victory that keeps the Rossoneri top of their Europa League group.

The Italy international is yet to start a match this season and saw a fit-again Gonzalo Higuain reclaim the lone striking role at San Siro.

Despite him having now featured in each of Milan's last three competitive games, Gattuso cited an ongoing ankle issue as the reason behind Cutrone's reduced role.

"Patrick is not 100 per cent. He is taking anti-inflammatories," the Rossoneri boss told Sky Sport Italia.

"He is very much appreciated in the dressing room because of his attitude and sense of belonging, and he is giving his all in training.

"These are good things for the group."

Cutrone now boasts eight goals in 15 appearances in Europe, having netted an impressive six last term.

His double against Olympiacos came either side of a clinical finish from Higuain and the young striker is keen to be paired with the Argentina star in a two-man attack.

"I hope so, but this must be decided by the coach," Cutrone said.

"I'm working hard with the help of Higuain. He helps me in training, I try to take things from him, and then it's up to me to improve."

