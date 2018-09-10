Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Injury forces Alli out of England squad to face Switzerland

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Sep 2018
delealli-cropped
Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli

Dele Alli has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of the Three Lions' friendly against Switzerland on Tuesday after picking up a muscle strain during the 2-1 defeat to Spain.

The 22-year-old Tottenham midfielder played the entirety of England's first game since the World Cup on Saturday but will miss the clash with Switzerland at the King Power Stadium, instead returning to his club for treatment.

A statement from England's official Twitter account confirmed Alli's departure from St George's Park, and added that no replacement would be called up.

The statement on Monday read: "An update ahead of today's training session: Dele Alli has withdrawn from the squad due to a minor muscle strain picked up on Saturday.

"He'll return to Spurs for further treatment, with no further additions to the Three Lions squad planned."

Manager Gareth Southgate is likely to select Ruben Loftus-Cheek to replace Alli after leaving the Chelsea playmaker on the bench on Saturday.

