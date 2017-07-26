Instagram post was Pique's 'gut feeling' over Neymar future

After his "he stays" Instagram post on Sunday, Gerard Pique says it was merely his "gut feeling" on Neymar's Barcelona future.

Barcelona star Neymar has been linked with PSG

Gerard Pique's Instagram post suggesting Neymar would shun Paris Saint-Germain and stay at Barcelona did not come from the Brazil international and was merely his "gut feeling" on the issue.

The Ligue 1 giants have been strongly linked with a move for Neymar during the close-season and are reportedly ready to trigger the €222million release clause in his contract.

New Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has stressed his desire to keep the 25-year-old at Camp Nou, and Pique appeared to ease fears with his social media post on Sunday that showed him with Neymar with the words "he stays".

Some interpreted that as Pique confirming the news, however, he said that it was merely how he felt the transfer saga would end.

"The tweet was nothing official, it doesn't depend on me, only Ney can say what will happen, but I hope he stays," Pique told a media conference on Tuesday.

"It is my personal opinion from conversations I've had with him. It's my gut feeling [that he will stay]."

And Pique insisted there was no bad blood between himself and Neymar after his social media post, adding: "No, he was not angry at all. I was in a room with Neymar and his friends last night and they were quite happy with the photo."

Pique went on to reveal more about what he and the rest of the Barca squad had said to Neymar to try and keep him away from Paris.

He added: "When we talk to him, not only I but all the players, we are attempting to transmit to him as a friend and team-mate the situation in which he is in.

"It is understandable that he can rethink things, he is 25 years old, he is a unique talent.

"There is no better place than Barca. He is a unique player, Barcelona have to fight as much as possible to make him stay."

Pique's team-mate Javier Mascherano echoed the calls for Neymar to remain with the Blaugrana, and he says the feeling within the squad is that he will snub PSG's advances.

"The feeling of the whole team is that Neymar will stay because he's so important to us all on a footballing and personal level," he said.

"He represents a lot for our team, [but] it's a personal decision for Neymar."

