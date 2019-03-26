×
Inter and Milan close to announcing plans for new stadium

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    26 Mar 2019, 16:50 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Inter and AC Milan are close to announcing a joint project for a new stadium, casting aside potential renovations to the San Siro.

Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello tells the Gazzetta dello Sport the clubs agree the best way forward is to build a new stadium next to the city-run San Siro then tear down the old stadium.

Antonello says, "Inter and Milan are working together. We still have work to do but the time is right. Soon we will inform the city of our shared choice. Milan needs a stadium worthy of the top European cities."

The San Siro, officially named Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, opened in 1926 and has already had several renovations. Modernizing the San Siro again could take more time and money than building a new stadium — plus would require Inter and Milan to play elsewhere during construction.

