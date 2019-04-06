×
Inter are a team, not a single player - Spalletti on Icardi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    06 Apr 2019, 19:50 IST
MauroIcardi - cropped
Inter striker Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi's fractious relationship with Inter has underlined the importance of a wider team ethic to coach Luciano Spalletti.

Striker Icardi was stripped of his captaincy in February after comments from his wife and agent Wanda Nara were said to have riled club officials.

He returned in style to score in Inter's 4-0 defeat of Genoa last time out and is line to feature again at home to Atalanta this weekend.

Speaking ahead of that game, which presents Inter with a chance to avenge their 4-1 loss in the reverse fixture, Spalletti said: "The Icardi issue was an opportunity to re-evaluate that Inter are a team and not a single player.

"As I said many times, there are moments during the season when you have to analyse things more carefully.

"We must try to be authentic and not timid. Be clear, be yourself. Do what is best in that moment for these club colours."

The club's Curva Nord supporters are set to protest Icardi's ongoing employment at San Siro, having released a statement denouncing the 26-year-old.

Spalletti did not outright disagree with their sentiments, but hopes the fans will get behind their team on Sunday. 

"Inter belongs to those who love it and above all those who actively participate in supporting it," he said.

"I am convinced that those who have Inter in their heart will know how to behave and work to help the team get a result."

