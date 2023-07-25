Inter Club vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Inter Club face Hibernian at the Estadi Comunal d'Andorra la Vella on Thursday (July 27) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The hosts enjoyed a largely solid campaign last season but failed to defend their league title. Inter finished second in the Andorran Primera Divisio with 61 points from 28 games, two points behind champions Atletic Club d'Escaldes.

Inter beat Vikingur 3-2 on aggregate in the previous round of the Conference League qualifiers and will look to build on that.

Hibernian, meanwhile, performed well in the Scottish Premiership last season, picking up 52 points from 38 games, their second-highest points tally in four seasons. They finished fifth in the league, just outside the designated European places but secured a place in the qualifiers following Celtic's Scottish Cup triumph.

The visitors beat relegated Eredivisie side Groningen 2-1 in their last friendly ahead of their continental outing.

Inter Club vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two sides.

Hibernian's last meeting against Andorran opposition came in July 2021, beating Santa Coloma 5-1 on aggregate in the Conference League second qualifying round.

Inter are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions after going without conceding in four of five games.

Hibernian have scoredl in all but one of their last 16 competitive outings.

Inter picked up 29 points at home in the Primera Divisió last season, the second-most in the competition.

Inter Club vs Hibernian Prediction

Inter are on a brilliant 15-game unbeaten streak across competitions since February and have won their last three home games.

Hibernian, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games after winning two of their previous six. They're the stronger team and should come out on top.

Prediction: Inter 1-2 Hibernian

Inter Club vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hibernian

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Hibernian's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Inter's last five games.)