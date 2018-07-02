Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Inter confirm De Vrij arrival

Omnisport
NEWS
News
190   //    02 Jul 2018, 21:20 IST
Stefan De Vrij
Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij

Stefan de Vrij has joined Inter on a five-year deal, it has been confirmed by the Serie A club.

Netherlands international De Vrij had already confirmed his departure from Lazio at the end of his contract, with the move formally completed on Monday.

Defender De Vrij memorably conceded a penalty for fouling Mauro Icardi on the last day of the 2017-18 season, an incident that directly contributed to Inter qualifying for the Champions League at Lazio's expense.

"It was destiny. All players are professionals, I don't think he fouled me on purpose," Inter captain Icardi said to Mediaset Premium. "He tried to stop me scoring, it was just destiny."

Inter are also expected to complete the free transfer signing of Kwadwo Asamoah, with the Serie A official website having confirmed he has joined the Nerazzurri.

Asamoah, a versatile player who can feature in defence or midfield, won six successive Serie A titles and four consecutive Coppa Italia trophies at Juve.

Lazio's De Vrij confirms switch to Inter
RELATED STORY
De Vrij penalty was destiny for Inter - Icardi
RELATED STORY
Nainggolan the 'ninja' Inter were missing, says Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Inter in no rush on Icardi renewal
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Salah's Chelsea stint key to...
RELATED STORY
Politano: San Siro gives me 'goosebumps'
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2017/18: The best XI of the season
RELATED STORY
Inter pursuing permanent deals for Rafinha and Joao Cancelo
RELATED STORY
Rafinha seeking new club after Inter option expires
RELATED STORY
Inter leapfrogs Lazio to take final Champions League spot
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us