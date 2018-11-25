×
Inter face Spurs with no fear, says Keita

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    25 Nov 2018, 04:01 IST
Inter star Keita Balde Diao

Keita Balde Diao insists Inter head to Wembley to face Tottenham with nothing to fear after returning to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph against Frosinone.

Luciano Spalletti rested a number of key men in Serie A on Saturday, with one eye on the trip to London, but Keita seized his opportunity with two goals and an assist for Lautaro Martinez in a fine display as Inter went second in the table. 

The Nerazzurri – beaten 4-1 by Atalanta in their previous outing – can now look ahead to the Champions League meeting with Spurs, with the in-form Keita particularly relishing a clash in which a draw will secure their progress.

"It won't be easy, as [Tottenham] are a good side, but we go to Wembley with our heads held high," the Senegal international told Inter TV. "We are Inter and we fear nobody."

Reflecting on an outing in which he scored his first Inter goals, Keita added: "It was a wonderful evening for me and the whole team. It was important for us to get the win after the defeat to Atalanta.

"It's important for me to have the faith of my team-mates and of the coach. I've been able to work well over the last two weeks in training and not go on international duty, which you could tell from my performance.

"We're a great team and even those who didn't play on the night still gave their support.

"I think the two goals were among the most emotional of my career. Scoring at San Siro is a great pleasure."

Keita living childhood dream after securing Inter switch
