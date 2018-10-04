Inter match-winner Icardi the complete package, says Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti praised Mauro Icardi as the "perfect striker" after the Inter captain doubled his Champions League tally in the 2-1 win against PSV.

Icardi, instigator of the dramatic late victory against Tottenham a fortnight ago, capped another stirring Nerazzurri fightback with the 60th-minute winner at Philips Stadium on Wednesday.

The Argentina international earlier played a part in Radja Nainggolan's first-half equaliser and was a constant handful for the Dutch hosts, going close several times prior to his cool finish.

Icardi's ease of adjustment in his maiden Champions League campaign has come as no surprise to Spalletti.

"Icardi is the perfect striker if we talk about finishing. He is complete and is a real animal in the penalty box," the Inter head coach told reporters.

"Sometimes he has to come back to help the midfield more instead of sprinting forward. He did it a couple of times late in the game tonight and he was very important for us.

"I still think we could have scored more goals tonight by attacking with more determination when we had the space.

"In certain moments we don't understand exactly what we need to do. We came back with the ball when we had the chance to attack and kill the game. It means we still have a long way to go."

Inter had been on the back foot after Pablo Rosario opened the scoring with a sublime strike in the 27th minute.

PSV head coach Mark van Bommel took heart from his team's competitiveness and felt they were robbed of a numerical advantage when Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic handled outside his area moments prior to the equaliser.

The onrushing keeper was let off the hook as referee Milorad Mazic issued a yellow card for impeding Steven Bergwijn's progress on the left flank.

"That was red," Van Bommel said. "Otherwise every goalkeeper can use his hands outside the box.

"I want to give the team a compliment. We did well, though unfortunately we were not quite good enough to take anything from the match."