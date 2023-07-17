"Inter Miami owns the entire Saudi Pro League", "Greatest signing of all time" – Fans react as Lionel Messi is unveiled as an Inter Miami player

Following Lionel Messi's unveiling as an Inter Miami star, football fans have flocked to Twitter to express their elation on Sunday (July 16).

Inter Miami presented the 36-year-old in front of their faithful in the rain at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They confirmed the left-footed attacker's arrival on their social media handles prior to his unveiling at the event, aptly named "La PresentaSIon."

Messi, who left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent last month, has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit. He is set to earn around $50-$60 million per year.

Addressing the DRV PNK Stadium crowd in Spanish, Messi said:

"I'm moved to be here in Miami. I want to thank you for the kindness and love that you have given me. All of this has happened so fast... I'm anxious to train and compete. Our objective is to be here and win. I'm very sure that we're going to have a wonderful experience."

Earlier last month, the Barcelona legend stated his intention to move to the Miami-based club, snubbing a potential return to Camp Nou in the process. He was also reportedly subject to a lucrative financial offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal earlier this summer.

At Inter Miami, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to rake in commercial revenue from AppleTV's streaming service and Adidas' sponsorship deals. On the other hand, he is also believed to have an option in his deal for part-ownership of the club, as per ESPN.

Apart from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Inter Miami also announced Sergio Busquets' signing earlier this Sunday. They have tied down the former Barcelona captain on a contract until December 2025.

MLS chief opines on Lionel Messi's transfer

In an official statement, MLS commissioner Don Garber expressed his excitement about Lionel Messi's move to his league. He elaborated:

"We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami and MLS. His decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our league and our sport in North America. We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a league of choice for the best players in the game. We look forward to seeing his debut in our Leagues Cup tournament later this month."

Inter Miami have stated that Messi will be available for selection in their Leagues Cup tie against Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21), as per ESPN.

Earlier last campaign, the Argentine guided PSG to Ligue 1 glory and the Trophee des Champions. He registered an impressive 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across all competitions for the Parisians.