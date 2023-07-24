Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25, 2023

Inter Miami will look to make it two wins out of two in the Leagues Cup when they take on Atlanta United on Tuesday (July 25) at the DRV PNK Stadium.

The Herons will look to maintain their 100% record in the competition following their last-ditch 2-1 win over Cruz Azul on Saturday. Lionel Messi announced his arrival in style, curling home a sumptuous 94th-minute free-kick winner.

Gerardo Martino’s men were on a run of six games without a win, losing thrice. Inter will now seek back-to-back wins for the first time since May.

Meanwhile, Atlanta failed to return to winning ways, as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Orlando City. Before that, Gonzalo Pineda’s side saw their two-game winning streak come to an end on July 13, when they were beaten 2-1 by New England Revolution.

Atlanta United, who are seventh in the MLS Eastern Conference, will look to arrest their slump on Tuesday and kick off their quest for cup glory on a high.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from their last ten meetings, Inter boasts a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Atlanta have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Pineda’s men have failed to win on their last five visits to the DRV PNK Stadium, losing thrice, since September 2020.

Inter have managed just one win in their last five home games, losing twice, since the start of June.

Atlanta are winless in ten of their last 11 away games across competitions, losing five since mid-March.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction

Buoyed by their win over Cruz Azul, Inter will head into the midweek clash with renewed confidence. The Herons take on an Atlanta United side who have struggled on the road, so the hosts should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Inter 3-1 Atlanta

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the Heron’s last seven games.)