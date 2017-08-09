Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert

Dalbert says he has fulfilled a lifelong dream after completing his move to Inter from Nice for a reported fee of ?20million.

by Omnisport News 09 Aug 2017, 23:32 IST

The 23-year-old finalised his switch to the Serie A side from Nice on Wednesday, agreeing a five-year deal after successfully completing a medical.

Dalbert spent just one season in Ligue 1 before securing his move to Italy for a reported fee of €20million, which Nice confirmed was a club-record sale.

The Brazilian is now hoping to guide Inter to silverware after committing to the club until 2022.

"It is a very important day not only for me but also for my family," he told Inter Channel. "I am realising a dream that I've had since I was a child and I'm very happy to have achieved this goal. I hope to help Inter reach the top and win titles.

"The negotiations were complicated but I wanted to get them done. Being here now having completed this objective is very important. I am very pleased to be part of this project. I want to be happy here and I hope that the effort is worth it in the future.

"I have not yet had the chance to speak with anyone but I hope to adapt well here. It is a very competitive championship with great players and some top clubs like Inter. It'll be a difficult road ahead but I hope things can go as well as possible.

"As for the fans, they've waited a long time and sent me lots of messages, encouraging me to come to Inter. I want them to know that I'll do anything to defend these colours. I hope things go well and that we can make them happy."