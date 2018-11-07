×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Inter never gave up, says goal hero Icardi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    07 Nov 2018, 05:53 IST
MauroIcardi - cropped
Mauro Icardi celebrates against Barcelona

Mauro Icardi hailed Inter's fighting spirit as another late show in the Champions League rescued a point against Barcelona in Group B.

The Nerazzurri netted twice in the closing stages of their previous European home game to defeat Tottenham, but this time Icardi's 87th-minute strike was only enough for a 1-1 draw at San Siro.

The Inter captain was disappointed that his side ran out of time to complete another remarkable turnaround, yet he celebrated a result that looked unlikely when Malcom deservedly put Barca in front just four minutes earlier.

"We played the best team in the world and they scored a typical Barcelona goal," Icardi told Sky Sport Italia. "But we never gave up, we kept fighting and I got the goal.

"We've showed a lot of belief throughout the tournament, as Tottenham scored quite late against us too and we kept fighting then to turn it around. Unfortunately, we just ran out of time here."

Icardi's effort was a scrambled strike from his first sight of goal, but he credited "lucky charm" Matias Vecino for his role as Luciano Spalletti's team maintained their fine form.

"The goal was fortunate; it fell kindly for me and I was able to turn," he added.

"Matias Vecino is our lucky charm, so we keep him on until the end even if he is falling apart. He always gets a goal or an assist."

While the result ensured Barca's progress to the last 16, Inter now face stiff competition from Spurs, who moved to within three points of them.

Spalletti's side travel to Wembley to meet the Premier League club in their next group clash later this month. 

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Icardi: Inter not up to standard against Barca
RELATED STORY
Messi absence big blow for Barca as Icardi talks up Inter
RELATED STORY
Icardi happy at Inter ahead of Barca return
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Inter v Barcelona, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: FC Barcelona v Inter Milan...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona and their Italian...
RELATED STORY
Uefa Champions League 2018-19, Barcelona vs Inter Milan:...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona (2-0) Inter Milan: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
Inter unaware of Real Madrid interest in Icardi, says...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us