Inter new boy Nainggolan excited to work with Spalletti again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    28 Jun 2018, 18:07 IST
Nainggolan cropped
Roma's Radja Nainggolan

Radja Nainggolan is excited by the prospect of being reunited with Luciano Spalletti at Inter and is confident of winning silverware with the Nerazzurri. 

The Belgian midfielder completed his switch from Roma to San Siro for a fee of €38 on a four-year deal this week, seeing him link up again with head coach Spalletti who he worked with at Stadio Olimpico.

Nainggolan finished as a runner-up in Serie A with Roma on three occasions, but is targeting winning medals with Inter, who will also return to the Champions League next season. 

Speaking at his presentation news conference, he said: "I'm happy to be here, I can't wait to start this adventure.

"Inter wanted me very much. I hope to win something, also for personal reasons because, so far, I haven't managed to do that.

"I find a coach here who I did very well with before. We can get results, and it's possible to win something as soon as possible.

"Did Spalletti convince me to come? It wasn't just that, but it's certainly good to see him again. I already know the way he works.

"The coach will decide what I give to the team tactically, he's smart enough to know."

