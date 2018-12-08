×
Inter remain in my heart – Joao Cancelo thankful for San Siro spell

News
08 Dec 2018
cancelo-cropped
Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo

Juventus wing-back Joao Cancelo is thankful for his spell at Inter last season and has a special place in his heart for the Nerazzurri despite beating them 1-0 in Friday's Derby d'Italia.

Cancelo played on loan at Inter from LaLiga side Valencia last term and, although he was not a guaranteed starter, he showed flashes of his technical ability.

An attack-minded player, Cancelo was often criticised for the defensive side of his game both at Valencia and Inter, but Juve saw enough in him to part with a reported €40million when signing him on a permanent transfer in June.

The Portugal international has since played 12 of Juve's 15 Serie A games – including against Inter on Friday – and seamlessly forced his way into the team, with his dribbling and attacking tendencies attracting acclaim.

Still just 24 and beginning to hit the heights expected of him, Cancelo looks destined to become one of the world's most impressive wing-backs, but he will not be forgetting the impact of Inter in a hurry.

"It was an important victory against Inter, who are a great team and a direct rival for the Scudetto," the Benfica academy product told Sky Sport Italia.

"Inter was a very important team for me, that made me grow a lot. Now I'm wearing Juventus' colours and I think only of Juve, but Inter remains in my heart."

