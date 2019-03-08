×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Inter threw away an opportunity in Frankfurt - Spalletti

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    08 Mar 2019, 02:44 IST
LucianoSpalletti - cropped
Inter coach Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti feels Inter lost an opportunity to seize control of their Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt in a goalless draw away from home.

The two sides are still all square after Thursday's first leg in Germany, but Inter could have broken the deadlock early in the tie as Marcelo Brozovic's penalty was saved by Kevin Trapp.

Brozovic was taking the spot-kick in the continued absence of Mauro Icardi, yet that miss proved to be the Nerazzurri's best chance of an away goal.

Although the stalemate ensures Inter remain in the contest going into the home leg at San Siro, Spalletti was left a little disappointed.

"An excellent result can only be seen at the end [of the tie]," he told Inter TV. "Whether it is the first leg or the second leg, if you do not go through it is not an excellent result.

"We threw away an opportunity. We played in a difficult stadium against difficult opponents who know how to play in Europe, but we were in charge of the game for long stretches."

Despite Brozovic's potentially costly error, Spalletti had no issue with his decision to take the spot-kick, adding to Sky Sport Italia: "Brozovic knows how to take penalties - like [Ivan] Perisic, like [Matteo] Politano.

"But it is always possible to make mistakes. He felt convinced [he could score], but that's OK."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez picked up a booking that will keep him out of the second leg, yet Spalletti still would not entertain talk of Icardi amid a striking selection dilemma.

"I do not want to talk about Icardi - the situation is always the same. There is no more I can add," he said. "I have to think about who is available.

"Even in midfield, players are missing. We are short."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Spalletti: Any player missing games is displeasing
RELATED STORY
Icardi pulled out of Inter squad - Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Spalletti lauds Icardi stand-in Martinez
RELATED STORY
Inter improvement not down to Icardi absence - Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Inter confirm Nainggolan calf injury
RELATED STORY
Icardi omitted from Inter Europa League squad
RELATED STORY
Icardi hints at injury after pulling out of Inter squad
RELATED STORY
Inter director Zanetti hopes for swift Icardi return
RELATED STORY
Icardi holding his tongue following Inter captaincy snub
RELATED STORY
Icardi will be welcomed with open arms, insists Candreva
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT EIN INT
0 - 0
 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Internazionale
FT DIN BEN
1 - 0
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica
FT SEV SLA
2 - 2
 Sevilla vs Slavia Praha
FT REN ARS
3 - 1
 Rennes vs Arsenal
FT ZEN VIL
1 - 3
 Zenit vs Villarreal
FT CHE DYN
3 - 0
 Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv
FT NAP SAL
3 - 0
 Napoli vs Salzburg
FT VAL KRA
2 - 1
 Valencia vs Krasnodar
14 Mar DYN CHE 11:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Chelsea
14 Mar SAL NAP 11:25 PM Salzburg vs Napoli
14 Mar KRA VAL 11:25 PM Krasnodar vs Valencia
15 Mar INT EIN 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15 Mar BEN DIN 01:30 AM Benfica vs Dinamo Zagreb
15 Mar SLA SEV 01:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Sevilla
15 Mar ARS REN 01:30 AM Arsenal vs Rennes
15 Mar VIL ZEN 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Zenit
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us