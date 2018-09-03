Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Young Subhashish to lead Indian football team in SAFF Cup opener

PTI
NEWS
News
138   //    03 Sep 2018, 19:35 IST

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Young defender Subhasish Bose will captain India in the opening match of the SAFF Suzuki Cup 2018 against Sri Lanka at the Bangabandhu Stadium in Dhaka on September 5, said national football team coach Stepehn Constantine.

"Subhasish has been very impressive in the recent camps. In the first few days, he had to work a lot and being a fighter, he has made a strong comeback. I'm very proud of him and obviously, it's going to be a very special moment for him," said the coach.

Asked whether the defending champions will start as favourites, the 55-year-old Constantine replied: "I have always looked to this opportunity to provide some international experience to the youngsters and that's why we have come with a U-23 squad.

"Obviously, we have come to win the tournament as we have always done. We have a fair chance of getting the job done but I won't say that we're going to start as favourites," he said.

"The whole squad is eagerly waiting to get the ball rolling. Everyone will be up for the game against us and it'll be a great experience for all of us."

India are clubbed with Sri Lanka and one-time champions Maldives (2008) in Group B whereas hosts Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Pakistan are placed in Group A.

India have arrived at the Capital City of Bangladesh from their 17-day preparatory camp in Sydney where they played three friendly fixtures against APIA Leichhardt Tigers FC, Sydney FC and Rydalmere Lions FC respectively.

Asked how the camp helped the boys prepare for the tournament, Constantine stated, "The three games in Australia have been terrific practice for us. The game against Sydney FC, that too their first squad has been a great lesson for us. We got a few positive feedbacks from Australia and those are going to be pretty helpful for us in the coming days."

Subhasish said that it's a dream-come-true moment for him.

"It's a dream-come-true situation for me to lead the national team. I'd like to thank our coach for his trust in me and I'd give my best to make the best of the opportunity," he said.

After Sri Lanka, India will play Maldives on September 9

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Stephen Constantine announces...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Stephen Constantine hails Blue...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Indian football team's...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: 'If I needed to take a point,...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Stephen Constantine reveals...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Chinese Taipei...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Stephen Constantine assures...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs New Zealand Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: India vs Kenya, Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Constantine contradicts himself; says FIFA rankings are...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us