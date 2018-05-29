Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Intercontinental Cup is good preparation for Asian Cup: Sandesh Jhingan

29 May 2018
New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Indian football team defender Sandesh Jhingan says playing physical teams like Kenya in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup will help when the side competes in the Asian Cup next year.

Asked about India's prospect in the Intercontinental Cup, Jhingan said, "This is the first time India are playing Kenya and they are a different team, the way they play football and the way it is played in their continent is something new for us to experience.

"I know they are going to be physical, but it will be a good test for us."

The four-nation Intercontinental Cup is starting from June 2.

Jhingan said: "In the Asian Cup, we are going to get physical teams. Bahrain is a physical team, so is UAE. So now if we play teams like Kenya we will get to know our weaknesses and on what aspects we need to work on before the Asian Cup."

He added that these matches will help the team get a clear understanding of its preparation for the AFC Asian Cup.

"You don't want to go and play against teams that are not strong or not at the same level. You want to play against teams that always keep you on your toes because that's how you learn," he said.

"The friendly games are vital. Of course, the result is also important, but more important is to learn from them and you only learn when you play tough teams. To go into the Asian Cup in our best shape we have to play against tough teams," Jhingan said

