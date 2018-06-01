Intercontinental Cup: Kenya, New Zealand face off

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Varied styles of football will be on display when two teams from different continents -- Kenya and New Zealand -- lock horns in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup here tomorrow.

Both the teams have relatively young group of players and a win in the opening encounter would surely boost their confidence going further into the multi-nation tournament, which also features hosts India and Chinese Taipei.

Fans at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri will witness contrasting style of play with the team from Kenya being much more physically strong and is likely to hit on the counter.

While the Kiwis could take on the Kenyans with their tactical style of play.

New Zealand coach Fritz Schmid had said that the team was up against strong teams and his first challenge would be to go past the African side.

"We have an opportunity to play against some strong opponents (in the tournament). If I may say, I wouldn't call an experimental side (but) I will call the side with (having) young promising players. The reason they (the players) are here (is) that they have shown potential," Schimd had said.

"I appreciate the opportunity to play in the Intercontinental Cup as for countries like us it provides an excellent option to play against three potential strong opponents and have a look at players who will take us forward for the future," the Kiwi coach had opined.

Another challenge for New Zealand will be to get adjusted to the hot and humid climate in the metropolis.

Kenya also have an equally young side with some of their top players playing in their league back home and they, too, will be keen to make a mark.

Match starts at 8 PM