Internacional vs Cuiaba Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

Seeking to end their four-gamewinless run, Internacional host Cuiaba at the Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda in round 17 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday (July 29).

Internacional were involved in a share of the spoils once again, as they drew goalless with Red Bull Bragantino on Sunday. Eduardo Coudet’s men have drawn three of their last four games, with a 2-0 loss against Fluminense on July 9 being the exception.

With 23 points from 16 games, Internacional are tenth in the standings but will move level with fifth-placed Athletico Paranaense with a win.

Meanwhile, Cuiaba picked up successive Serie A wins for the first time since November, edging out Sao Paulo 2-1 on Saturday. Oliveira’s men are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss to Vasco da Gama on June 27.

Cuiaba are 12th in the league table, level on 22 points with 11th-placed Cruzeiro.

Internacional vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from their last six meetings, Internacional boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Cuiaba have managed just one win, 1-0 in November 2021 against Colorado, at the Arena Pantanal, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Internacional are unbeaten in six home games across competitions, claiming four wins since a 2-0 loss against Athletico Paranaense in May.

Oliveira’s side boast the division’s second-best away record, picking up 13 points from eight games.

Internacional vs Cuiaba Prediction

Both sides head into this game in contrasting form, with Internacional struggling to grind out results. Cuiaba, meanwhile, have hit their stride in recent weeks and should come away with a point.

Prediction: Internacional 1-1 Cuiaba

Internacional vs Cuiaba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in Internacional’s last five games.)