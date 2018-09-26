Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Inzaghi: With Ronaldo, Juve are best team in Europe

145   //    26 Sep 2018, 07:07 IST
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus are the best team in Europe with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Bologna coach Filippo Inzaghi.

Ronaldo, 33, joined Juve in a blockbuster move from Real Madrid in July and has scored three goals in six games since arriving in Turin.

Juve have won seven straight Serie A titles and reached two of the past four Champions League finals and Massimiliano Allegri's men are perfect through five league games this season.

Inzaghi, whose team visit Juve on Wednesday, believes the Serie A leaders may be the best team in Europe.

"Juventus are entirely dominant in Italy and in Europe were so close to winning the Champions League," he said on Tuesday.

"With Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the best player in the world, Juventus are the best team in Europe or at least one of the best teams. But that's nothing new because everybody knows it.

"As I said before, we'll need to be perfect against Juventus. We hope to surprise everyone as it happened against Roma. We did it once, so now we can repeat it.

"But we know that it will be very difficult.

Bologna are in the relegation zone after claiming four points from five games, but they stunned Roma 2-0 last time out.

