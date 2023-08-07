Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9, 2023 

Ipswich Town host Bristol Rovers at the Portman Road Stadium on Wednesday (August 9) in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The hosts achieved promotion from League One last season. In their first Championship game in five years, Ipswich beat Sunderland 2-1. Nathan Broadbead and George Hirst getting on the scoresheet before Sunderland bagged a late consolation.

Ipswich lost 1-0 to Colchester Town at this stage of the cup competition last season and will hope for better luck this time.

Bristol, meanwhile, were also in action at the weekend, drawing 1-1 with Porstmouth in their League One opener. Luke Thomas opened the scoring for the Pirates midway through the first half before Portsmouth scored a late equaliser.

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their 45th competitive meeting, with Ipswich leading 18-16.

There have been ten draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Ipswich are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Bristol have not scored in four of their last five games in the fixture.

Ipswich picked up 54 points at home in League One last season, the second-highest in the competition.

The Rovers conceded 73 goals in League One last season. Only four teams conceded more, three of whom got relegated to the fourth tier.

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers Prediction

Ipswich have won two of their last three games after winning one of their previous five. They have won their last eight competitive games at the Portman Road Stadium.

Bristol, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten streak after losing four of five games. They are, however, winless in five away games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Ipswich 2-0 Bristol

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five games.)