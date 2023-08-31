Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Ipswich Town welcome Cardiff City to Portman Road for an EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts are coming off a shootout win over Reading in the EFL Cup second round. A 2-2 draw in regulation time prompted penalties, where the Tractor Boys progressing with a 3-1 win.

Kieran McKenna's side now turn their focus back to the league scene. Their last game saw them suffer a 4-3 defeat at home to Leeds United, conceding three goals inside 20 minutes. The defeat saw Ipswich Town drop from top spot to sixth in the standings, having garnered nine points from four games.

Cardiff, meanwhile, eliminated 10-man Birmingham City with a 3-1 away win in the EFL Cup. Three men got on the scoresheet to guide them to the third round. The Bluebirds' last league game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Sheffield Wednesday.

It was their first league win of the season as they climbed to 17th in the league table.

Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 51 times. Ipswich lead 21-16.

Their most recent meeting in February 2018 saw Cardiff win 1-0 away.

Cardiff's six competitive games this season have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Ipswich have scored at least twice in five of their six competitive games this season.

Cardiff have not kept a clean sheet in 17 competitive games.

Cardiff are unbeaten in six meetings with Ipswich, winning four.

Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City Prediction

Ipswich were dominant in League One last season to gain promotion to the Championship. They have continued from where they left off, despite the step up in quality.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have been the better side in recent meetings with Ipswich, but the Welsh side enter this clash as underdogs. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Ipswich 3-1 Cardiff

Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ipswich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ipswich to score over 1.5 goals