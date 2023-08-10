Ipswich Town vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Ipswich Town host Stoke City at Portman Road on Saturday (August 12) in the EFL Championship, looking to continue their winning start to the season.

After four seasons in League One, the Tractor Boys gained promotion to the second division and marked their return with an opening-day victory. Ipswich fought off a challenge from Sunderland to prevail 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Goals in either half from Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst put them two to the good before Dan Neil pulled one back for the Black Cats late on. Midway through the second half, Trai Hume was sent off for the hosts.

Three days later, Kieran McKenna's side overcame Bristol Rovers 2-0 in the Carabao Cup first round, with Jack Taylor and Sone Aluko combining to down the visitng Rovers.

Stoke, too, are off to a flyer this season, winning both their domestic games. The Potters thrashed Rotherham 4-1 at home in their opening league game of the season before dumping West Bromwich Albion out of the cup with a 2-1 win.

Ipswich Town vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ipswich are winless in eight league games against Stoke since a 1-0 home win in December 2004.

Stoke haven't faced Ipswich in a league game since the 2018-19 season, winning 2-0 at home and drawing 1-1 at Portman Road that campaign.

Ipswich are unbeaten in 20 league games. They've only had one longer unbeaten run: a 23-game streak between December 1979 and April 1980.

After beating Rotherham in their opener, Stoke are looking to win their first two games in a season for the first time since 2007-08 under Tony Pulis.

Ipswich have won their last eight home league games and last won more consecutively at home between March and November 2007 (12 wins in a row).

Ipswich Town vs Stoke City Prediction

Ipswich and Stoke have both won their opening league game followed by a win in the Carabao Cup. Both teams will be keen to continue their winning run, promising a fierce clash, one that could end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ipswich 2-2 Stoke

Ipswich Town vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes