Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Iran's Fazel Atrachali becomes first-ever PKL player to enter 1 crore club

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 20:31 IST
63

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Iran's Fazel Atrachali today became the first player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League to enter the 1 crore club after he was fetched by U Mumba, in the auctions here.

Intense bidding went for the defender, whose base prize was set at Rs 20 lakhs, but in the end U Mumba came out winners.

Fazel's Iranian counterpart Abozar went to Telugu Titans for Rs 76 lakhs, while Jang Kun Lee returned to Bengal Warriors, who exercised their Final Bid Match card to retain him for Rs 33 lakhs.

The auction for Indian players will take place later tonight.

On the big purchase, U Mumba team owner, Ronnie Screwvala said, We wanted to be strong in defence. We had an extremely strong defence in season 1 and season 2 and that was part of the reason why we bargained for Fazal so fiercely. Fazal is someone who has played with us and we are quite happy to have him back.

We wanted to be sure that we got who we wanted rather than going right till the end and then have to hastily pick a player. You need a minimum of two international players, instead we picked three. We are happy to have the ex-Iranian coach Golan Raza as our coach and his insight helps us to pick international talents right in the beginning.

Fazel's said that he was very happy to be back to his second home U Mumba.

I have immense respect for the U Mumba team because it is where it all began for me. The fact that I beat the record for the highest bid in Pro Kabaddi is truly an incredible feeling, he said

PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: 5 key stats from the big game
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
Spain to Bengaluru and back: Albert Roca leaves behind a...
RELATED STORY
5 players who had a special bond with their club
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
After saving German club, Green hopes to revive US career
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #22 Socrates
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona players who have won the UCL 4 times but...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT ARG HAI
4 - 0
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018