Iran staff member hospitalized during Spain game

Associated Press
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 03:54 IST
64
AP Image

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — A member of the Iranian national team staff was hospitalized Wednesday after the team was denied a goal following a video review during a World Cup match against Spain.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz did not reveal the identity of the person, who felt ill after referee Andres Cunha disallowed Saeid Ezatolahi's goal. Cunha overturned the goal after an assistant referee and the video assistant signaled that the player was offside.

Spain won the game 1-0.

"We're more concerned because one member of our staff is in difficulties from a health point of view after the VAR decision," Queiroz said. "He went to the hospital. We hope everything will be all right. Our prayers go out to him at this moment."

With three points from its opening win against Morocco, Iran can still qualify for the knockout round but will need to beat Portugal on Monday in Saransk. Spain and Portugal are tied for the Group B lead with four points each.

