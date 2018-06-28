Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Iran striker retires from team at 23 after online insults

Associated Press
NEWS
News
35   //    28 Jun 2018, 20:09 IST
AP Image

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Online bullying has just cost Iran one of its top players.

Forward Sardar Azmoun said Thursday that he's retiring from the national team. The 23-year-old Azmoun was the target of numerous attacks on social media after failing to score in any of Iran's three group matches at the World Cup.

He was sent obscene messages and mocked for his perceived lack of impact.

Azmoun said his mother had been recovering from a serious illness, but the insults caused it to flare up again. Between football and his mother, he wrote on Instagram that "I chose my mother."

The Rubin Kazan striker had been built up as Iran's top goal-scoring threat before the tournament and has scored 23 goals in 36 international appearances.

Another forward, the 30-year-old Reza Ghoochannejhad, said that he's also leaving the Iran team. He was an unused substitute in all three games.

"My mind, my personality and my pride do not allow me" to wear the Iranian national team shirt again, Ghoochannejhad said in his Instagram statement.

Ghoochannejhad didn't say whether he was reacting to the online abuse or to coach Carlos Queiroz's decision not to play him at the World Cup.

Iran missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages by one point. The team beat Morocco 1-0 on an own goal before losing 1-0 to Spain and drawing 1-1 with Portugal.

World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain: Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal versus Iran - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Iran hopes for respect after stopping Ronaldo at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Iran v Portugal: Team Melli bullish over qualification...
RELATED STORY
Diego Costa scores again, Spain beats Iran 1-0 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
Spain vs Iran: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Best and worst players as Spain beat Iran
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Spain...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us