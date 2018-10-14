×
Ireland have to start creating more - O'Neill

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    14 Oct 2018, 02:59 IST
MartinONeill - cropped
Ireland manager Martin O'Neill

Martin O'Neill admits Republic of Ireland must create more after playing out a bore draw at home to Denmark in the Nations League.

The Danes had won 5-1 in Dublin in last year's World Cup play-offs but, with Christian Eriksen absent, both sides looked to be lacking a cutting edge as they battled to a point.

Ireland boss O'Neill was content with how the game played out and praised the hosts' work with the ball, yet he acknowledged their failure to trouble Kasper Schmeichel, who enjoyed a quiet night in the visiting goal.

"Early on, I thought we allowed Denmark too much possession," O'Neill told Sky Sports. "They grew into the game, whereas we were sitting back a little bit.

"But when we got the ball, we pushed forward with some purpose. We have to start creating a few more chances. Cyrus [Christie] has had a great shot. That said, I don't think Denmark caused us too many problems."

However, with Ireland offering little in attack, O'Neill was pleased to at least stop the rot at the back after a thrashing in Wales in their group opener.

"In terms of the Wales game and going back over a year, I think a clean sheet was very important," he said. "It's us rebuilding again, getting that confidence again. Get a clean sheet and you're in the game."

James McClean similarly hoped that this result could be used as a springboard, with Ireland two points behind Wales ahead of welcoming Ryan Giggs' men to the Aviva Stadium.

"It wasn't pretty, but we dug in. We battled very well and showed a good attitude," McClean said. "It's the first point on the board and it's better than it was against Wales. This is progress.

"It's a clean sheet - I don't think we've kept one since Denmark away [in the play-offs]. It was nice to pick up a clean sheet. The lads defended excellently; now it's just about having that cutting edge and putting the ball in the net.

"Hopefully, on Tuesday, we can match the hard work and determination with some goals."

Omnisport
NEWS
