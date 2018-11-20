×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ireland will be ready for qualifiers, insists O'Neill

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    20 Nov 2018, 04:18 IST
MartinONeill - cropped
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill

Republic of Ireland may have been relegated in the Nations League, but Martin O'Neill is adamant his side will be competitive in the "games that matter".

O'Neill's men were involved in a goalless draw in Denmark on Monday, concluding their League B campaign with just two points, yet the manager was not too dismayed by their demotion.

The former Celtic boss instead has his focus trained on next year's Euro 2020 qualification campaign, where he believes Ireland's young stars will deliver.

"We've had in the four competitive games this season, I think, eight debutants, so players are getting used to playing with each other," O'Neill told Sky Sports.

"When it comes to the big games, I think the players will be ready. We've done it in the past. It's exactly what we've done in the past.

"We went into the Euros [in 2016] and we were very, very strong. We got to the play-offs in the World Cup too. We've been very, very strong when it comes to the games that matter."

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen offered a less flattering analysis of his opponents, claiming Ireland's conservative tactics hinted at a fear stemming from their 5-1 play-off defeat last year.

"It was a difficult game to play," Eriksen said. "Ireland wasted a lot of time when they could and they rarely went forward. It was difficult to break them down.

"There was a lot of defending on their side. We were playing against 11 men in their own half. They have played like this in every game we've played.

"Of course, in the second game in Ireland, they wanted to go forward, but they know what happened when they went forward. Maybe that's why they're too scared."

Omnisport
NEWS
Forget the Nations League was ever invented, jokes...
RELATED STORY
Man City's Foden ready for England, insists Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Northern Ireland stars hurt by lack of club football,...
RELATED STORY
Wembley will galvanise 'tired' Croatia, insists Dalic
RELATED STORY
Henry ready to be a head coach says Belgium boss Martinez
RELATED STORY
4 Goalkeepers you forgot played for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Republic of Ireland must improve, says under-pressure...
RELATED STORY
O'Neill accepts responsibility for reported Keane-Arter row
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: 5 Jordan stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
No war with Manchester United over Fellaini, insists...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow ARG MEX 05:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico
Tomorrow CHI HON 05:45 AM Chile vs Honduras
Tomorrow PER COS 06:00 AM Peru vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow EL- HAI 06:30 AM El Salvador vs Haiti
Tomorrow PAN ECU 06:30 AM Panama vs Ecuador
ISL 2018-19
Tomorrow PUN JAM 07:30 PM Pune City vs Jamshedpur
22 Nov GOA BEN 07:30 PM Goa vs Bengaluru
I-League 2018-19
Today REA MOH 02:00 PM Real Kashmir vs Mohun Bagan
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow SLO SUT 01:15 AM Slough Town vs Sutton United
Tomorrow CHA MAN 01:15 AM Charlton Athletic vs Mansfield Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us