Is Cristiano Ronaldo the gutsiest footballer ever?

Sports persons have strong nerves in general. It is actually a pre-requisite for greatness in any walk of career. But there are only a few who can stand firm when it matters the most and there's no comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to taking brave decisions whether it is related to career choices, crucial moments in the game or transfers to different clubs.

When Manchester United visited Lisbon for a friendly match, they were startled by the fact that a not-so-tough-looking kid had the courage to stand and excel in front of seasoned defenders from the English league. His courage and grit made the players to request Sir Alex Ferguson to acquire him. We all know what transpired next!

"It was plain that this was a potential superstar. An 18-year-old Ronaldo ran the show and we lost 3-1. We were on the bus afterwards waiting for chief executive David Gill and the boss Alex Ferguson," - Rio Ferdinand to The Sun.

At Manchester United, he was the target of hash tackles, thanks to the frustration he brought out of defenders with his skills. Not just the other teams, even his own teammates didn't lay back when it came to giving him a hard time during training.

"We used to rip it out of him for the gear he wore and I gave him more than most. He wasn’t precious though — he could take it and give it out. He really was one of the lads. He’s no prima donna." - RIo Ferdinand to The Sun.

But these are all very normal aspects when it comes to being a professional footballer. What separates him from the pack is his ability to stand out and decide unpredictable things for himself.

Who could have foretold that Cristiano would leave the team made up of the golden generation of a Premier League club to move to Real Madrid, a team that had a knack of getting eliminated in the round of 16 in the Champions League.

He did so, even when his footballing godfather Sir Alex Ferguson wanted him to be transferred to FC Barcelona instead, a team that was cruising at that time and had the best season in the history of football.

However, not only did Ronaldo's arrival break the curse of the round of 16 finishes for Real Madrid, they never finished inferior to a semi-final finish during his stay.

He grew a habit of showing up when it was needed most, whether it was in the clasico final of Copa del-Rey, taking the last penalty in the UCL final penalty shoot out against city rivals Atletico Madrid or it was about taking the penalty in the dying seconds against Juventus to rescue Real Madrid from a heartbreak, he was always there.

Again, did you expect a player to leave a team that has won four of the last five Champions League titles to join a team for whom European glory is scarce? He did it again. At 33, when the players at his age prefer to go to MLS or China or are getting ready to hang their boots, he still has the guts to take on a new and fierce challenge.

He may not be the best dribbler or shooter, not have the smoothest of first touches in your opinion, but he has nerves of steel and a supreme amount of self confidence in his abilities that allows him to take bold decisions and strive to fight for being the best.