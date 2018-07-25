Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Is the current squad good enough? I don't think so - Benitez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
190   //    25 Jul 2018, 12:12 IST
Rafael Benitez - cropped
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez.

Rafael Benitez believes the current Newcastle squad is not good enough for the Premier League season ahead after a frustrating 2-2 draw with Hull City.

Having steered Newcastle to promotion from the Championship in his first full season in charge, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager made sure the club maintained their top-flight status in 2017-18, as they finished in 10th place.

However, hopes of building on the platform set by Benitez have been hit by a lack of spending in the transfer window.

Martin Dubravka and Kenedy – who were both on loan last season – have returned, the former joining on a permanent basis, while Ki Sung-yueng arrived on a free transfer after leaving Swansea City.

"Is the current squad good enough for what we need? I don’t think so," Benitez said after the pre-season game against Hull.

"It needs additions, that is clear. It is clear what we have to do.

"There could be a new signing in time for Portugal [pre-season tour], but then I was expecting things before. As I have said before, if we have new players coming it will be good, it will be better than nothing.

"As a manager, you would have liked to have seen these players one month ago, but if we can do something it will be better than nothing."

Arrivals at St. James Park will be welcome given the departures of Jack Colback, Mikel Merino and Chancel Mbemba, while forward Aleksandar Mitrovic could still move permanently to Fulham, having enjoyed a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage last season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Newcastle United: Is Mike Ashley forcing Rafa Benitez out?
RELATED STORY
Judging Jurgen Klopp: Why is the Liverpool manager not...
RELATED STORY
Travelling Arsenal are not at a disadvantage, insists...
RELATED STORY
Spain sent me World Cup SOS, claims Benitez
RELATED STORY
10 most questionable signings made by Liverpool in the...
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Benitez ready to help new Rangers boss Gerrard
RELATED STORY
Is Miguel Almiron the answer to all of Newcastle United's...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle must keep Benitez, says Lascelles
RELATED STORY
Big Sam and Rafa Benitez: Legacy Hunting with England's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us