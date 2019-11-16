×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Isak subjected to 'incredibly sad' racist abuse as Sweden qualify for Euro 2020

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16 Nov 2019, 06:12 IST
AlexanderIsak - Cropped
Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak was subjected to racist abuse as Sweden booked their spot at Euro 2020 with a win over Romania on Friday.

Isak, 20, came off the bench during the win in Bucharest, with the game halted shortly after his 78th-minute introduction.

While play was then allowed to continue, the Real Sociedad forward confirmed he had reported racist abuse to the referee, describing the incident as "incredibly sad".

"Of course it is sad for the moment, but at the same time we were prepared for such things to happen, even if it does not help in that way," Isak told C More.

"I think I could handle it well and the team's support was incredible too.

"We did well and it is incredibly sad that such things happen, but what should we do?"

With one game remaining, Sweden (18 points) are second to Spain (23) in Group F, with both sides having already progressed.

Finland were the other team to book their spot at Euro 2020 on Friday after a 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein, reaching their first major tournament.

Advertisement

Denmark and Switzerland moved closer to qualifying from Group D after wins over Gibraltar and Georgia respectively.

With 15 points, Denmark top the group ahead of Switzerland (14) and the Republic of Ireland (12), with all three teams having one game left to play.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Today RUS BEL 10:30 PM Russia vs Belgium
Tomorrow AUS NOR 01:15 AM Austria vs North Macedonia
Tomorrow ISR POL 01:15 AM Israel vs Poland
Tomorrow LUX POR 07:30 PM Luxembourg vs Portugal
Tomorrow SER UKR 07:30 PM Serbia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow BUL CZE 10:30 PM Bulgaria vs Czech Republic
Tomorrow KOS ENG 10:30 PM Kosovo vs England
18 Nov AND TUR 01:15 AM Andorra vs Turkey
18 Nov MOL ICE 01:15 AM Moldova vs Iceland
International Friendlies 2019
FT BRA ARG
0 - 1
 Brazil vs Argentina
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us