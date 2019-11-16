Isak subjected to 'incredibly sad' racist abuse as Sweden qualify for Euro 2020

Alexander Isak was subjected to racist abuse as Sweden booked their spot at Euro 2020 with a win over Romania on Friday.

Isak, 20, came off the bench during the win in Bucharest, with the game halted shortly after his 78th-minute introduction.

While play was then allowed to continue, the Real Sociedad forward confirmed he had reported racist abuse to the referee, describing the incident as "incredibly sad".

"Of course it is sad for the moment, but at the same time we were prepared for such things to happen, even if it does not help in that way," Isak told C More.

"I think I could handle it well and the team's support was incredible too.

"We did well and it is incredibly sad that such things happen, but what should we do?"

With one game remaining, Sweden (18 points) are second to Spain (23) in Group F, with both sides having already progressed.

VI SKA TILL EM! Tack för stödet på läktaren och hemma i TV-sofforna! #viärsverige pic.twitter.com/nPqOoZDIEE — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) November 15, 2019

Finland were the other team to book their spot at Euro 2020 on Friday after a 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein, reaching their first major tournament.

Denmark and Switzerland moved closer to qualifying from Group D after wins over Gibraltar and Georgia respectively.

With 15 points, Denmark top the group ahead of Switzerland (14) and the Republic of Ireland (12), with all three teams having one game left to play.