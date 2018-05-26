Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Isco preferred to Bale in Champions League final

    Gareth Bale is benched for another Champions League final as Zinedine Zidane named Isco in his starting XI to take on Liverpool.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    26 May 2018
    507
    isco - cropped
    Real Madrid's Isco.

    Zinedine Zidane has selected Isco to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema as Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

    Isco's inclusion means Gareth Bale must settle for a place on the bench, despite scoring five goals in his last five matches.

    It is a second Champions League final in a row that Bale has been among the substitutes after he was introduced for the last 13 minutes of last year's win against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff, when Isco was also the man preferred.

    Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Marcelo start across the back for Madrid, with Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield.

    Jurgen Klopp makes no shock calls as he includes fearsome attacking trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to lead the line, the group having combined for 29 Champions League goals so far this season.

    Virgil van Dijk partners Dejan Lovren at the centre of defence, with Loris Karius in goal and Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold occupying the full-back positions.

    James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and captain Jordan Henderson make up the Reds' midfield.

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
