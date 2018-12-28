ISL 18-19: 5 New Players Who Took The League By Storm.

The Indian Super League has been a roller coaster ride for many teams till now and the campaign will resume again after the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Bengaluru FC are in the top of the table with 27 points from 11 matches followed by Mumbai City FC with 24 points from 12 matches, FC Goa and NorthEast United FC are in the third and fourth place of the table with 20 points each on the other hand, Jamshedpur FC is in the fifth position of the table with 19 points from 12 games followed by Kolkata based team ATK in the sixth position of the table with 16 points from 12 games. The last four teams in the table are FC Pune City with 11 points, Kerala Blasters with 9 points followed by Delhi Dynamos FC and Chennaiyin FC with 7 and 5 points respectively. The current season will come to an end on the month of March and the first four teams will qualify for the semi-final round.

Let us recapitulate the journey made by the new players that we witnessed till the month of December 2018.

#1 Ferran Corominas

Ferran Corominas

The 36-year-old Spanish forward made a mesmerizing performance so far in the competition with 10 goals from 10 games. Corominas took the league by storm last season with FC Goa by scoring 18 goals from 20 games and became the highest goal scorer in the ISL 2017-18 season. The fans of FC Goa must be expecting the same from the forward this season and his presence in the team must be giving confidence to the team as well as the fans.

FC Goa is in the third place of the table with 20 points from 11 games. They won 6 games, drawn 2 and lost 3 so far in the competition.

#2 Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bartholomew Ogbeche

The 34-year-old French forward scored 9 goals and made 1 assist till now in the competition. Ogbeche made his debut in this season of ISL with NorthEast United and already made an impact with his skills and goal-scoring ability. He played 12 games with NorthEast United and took 49 shots as well as made 6 crosses.

NorthEast United FC is in the fourth position of the table with 20 points from 12 matches. They lost only 2 games so far in this campaign. NorthEast United started their campaign with a draw against FC Goa but their biggest loss was against FC Goa in their last match which was an away game.

#3 Paulo Machado

Paulo Machado

The ex-Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiakos midfielder who played in the UEFA Champions League signed for Mumbai City FC in this season of ISL. Paulo Machado has put 1 goal and 3 assists beside his name and he made 25 crosses so far in this competition. The 32-year-old Portuguese midfielder has made 10 interception and 57 tackles, therefore, Mumbai City FC and its fans should be excited about the upcoming fixtures.

Mumbai City FC is in the second place of the table with 24 points from 12 games and last season they were placed on the seventh place of the table as a result, they must be looking to go forward this season.

#4 Sergio Cindoncha

Sergio Cidoncha

Jamshedpur FC added the 28-year-old Spanish forward in the squad in this season of Indian Super League; Cidoncha scored 3 goals and made 3 assists already in just 7 games and he made an impact in the ISL as well as in Jamshedpur FC.

The Jamshedpur based club is in the fifth position of the table with 19 points from 12 games and they are 1 point behind NorthEast United FC. They won their last home match against Delhi Dynamos by 2-1.

#5 Modou Sougou

Modou Sougou

The 34-year-old midfielder from Senegal has scored 9 goals and made 5 interceptions in 12 matches for Mumbai City FC. Modou Sougou played in different clubs across Europe before joining the Mumbai based Club in this season. He already proved his experience and skills which he gathered while playing for the European clubs.

Mumbai City FC started their campaign with a loss against Jamshedpur FC but able to bounce back and, they won their last game with a thumping majority of 6 goals against Kerala Blasters FC. A second position in the table before the International break must be giving the team and the fans confidence.

