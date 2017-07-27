ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC announce Rene Mihelic as third foreign signing for next season

The Slovenian joins Raphael Augusto and Inigo Calderon as the Chennai outfit's foreign signings.

Rene Mihelic has joined Chennaiyin FC on a free transfer

What's the story?

Chennaiyin FC have confirmed the capture of Slovenian midfielder Rene Mihelic on a free transfer for the 2017/18 Indian Super League season.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Chennaiyin FC has completed the signing of Slovenian playmaker Rene Mihelic for the 2017-18 season of the Hero Indian Super League. The 29-year-old joins the 2015 ISL champions on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at Latvian club Riga FC."

The player expressed his delight at his move to the 2015 champions, saying: "I am excited and happy to have joined Chennaiyin FC. I have played in many different countries in my career and from what I have heard from John and the club Chennaiyin FC, football is growing in India so I can’t wait to be a part of their progress. I thank Chennaiyin and John for believing in me and I hope to bring them and the fans lot of success."

The context

With the completion of the domestic draft last Sunday, ISL clubs are now actively on the lookout for foreign signings for the forthcoming season.

Next season's ISL will feature 10 teams and will be held for an extended period of time. A minimum of 15 Indian players has to be part of every squad with the upper limit for squad size set at 25.

The heart of the matter

With Mihelic's signing, new head coach John Gregory has now seen the arrivals of three foreign players so far. Inigo Calderon and Raphael Augusto were signed earlier this month, while Mihelic becomes the club's latest overseas signing.

The 29-year-old has played in the elite level of the Champions League and Europa League with Maribor, Nacional and Debrecen and would add valuable experience and pedigree to Chennaiyin FC. He is also a Slovenian international, having made three national team appearances.

What's next?

Chennaiyin FC are quickly completing their squad jigsaw ahead of the new season and the pre-season tour that comes before it. With a majority of their squad now confirmed, the club's fans can rest easy now in the hope that Gregory uses his managerial expertise to convert the new signings to ISL title winners next year.

The new-look ISL kicks off in mid-November with matches set to be staged on weekends this time out instead of weekdays.

Author's take

Chennaiyin FC have wasted no time in strengthening their team for the upcoming season. In Mihelic, they have an intelligent customer who should dovetail well with Augusto in midfield. The Slovenian's signing promises big things for the Chennai-based outfit.