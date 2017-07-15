ISL 2017: Cricket superstar expresses interest in buying ISL team

The Caribbean King wants a taste of Indian football?

by Sarthak Sharma News 15 Jul 2017, 14:08 IST

Gayle is an explosive opener for the West Indies

What’s the story?

In a stunning statement, top West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has revealed that he is keen on owning an ISL type team in the future.

"I would definitely love to own an Indian Super League kind of team, but what best one can do is to get involved in it while you are actively playing cricket," Gayle told the Press Trust if India at an event on Friday.

It was further reported that Gayle considered cricket a business in itself and that all stakeholders want to raise as much money as possible.

Related: ISL 2017 roundup: ATK, Kerala Blasters announce new coaches, Coppell's next destination confirmed

In case you didn’t know…

Chris Gayle has been an integral part of the Indian cricket scene as of late with the IPL being a major boost to the Caribbean cricketer’s career. His attacking cricket has earned him plenty of plaudits and he continues to be one of the most important players at the annual IPL event.

Gayle would join Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar as part-owners of an ISL franchise if the imposing West Indian does decide to get himself a slice of the ISL ownership pie.

The heart of the matter

Continuing his statement, Gayle added that business will continue to come in, if he keeps performing on the field. The player hinted at the possible inclusion of his own stake in a club but as of right now, it only remains a thought and no action has been taken for the same.

While discussing Ganguly and Tendulkar’s stake in ISL clubs, he stated that it is possible to venture into the football as an active cricket player but it will be much easier after his retirement as he will have more time on his hands.

What’s next?

While it just remains an idea as things stand, Gayle’s love for India and business is sure to see him interested in a number of projects around the country. The ISL is one of the most lucrative leagues in the world with viewership sky rocketing. An investment in the league would prove fruitful for the flamboyant opening batsman.

Author’s take

It would certainly be a change to see a foreign player owning an Indian club but with Gayle firmly entrenched in the country’s hearts, it may be a change worth looking out for.

Also read: ISL 2017: 5 highest earning Indian players