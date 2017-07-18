ISL 2017: FC Goa rope in Spanish striker as third foreign signing

Ferran Corominas

What's the story?

FC Goa have signed former Spain Under-20 striker Ferran Corominas "Coro" as their third foreign acquisition for the 2017/18 Indian Super League season.

Another #Gaur coming soon, with over 250+ games played in LaLiga & Copa del Rey. Any guesses? #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/7tvZEgZsRc — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 17, 2017

The Gaurs have been busy in the transfer market so far, and Coro comes to India with a reputation for scoring goals.

The context

The 2017/18 ISL season will feature 10 teams and the 2015 finalists FC Goa have already set about strengthening their team under new head coach Sergio Lobera. The Spaniard Lobera has so far roped in Bruno Pinheiro and Manuel Arana Rodríguez as their two foreign signings.

With two new teams set to join the ISL party, the competition will be bigger next season and FC Goa are leaving no stone unturned to get Lobera a competitive team that can fight for the title. The Gaurs' best ISL result was in 2015 when Zico led them to the final where they eventually lost to Chennaiyin FC.

The heart of the matter

Coro has played the majority of his career the top two divisions of Spanish football before his move to Cyprus last season with Doxa Katokopias.The 34-year-old has played at Espanyol, Elche, Osasuna, Mallorca and Girona in Spain.

The forward, who primarily plays off the main centre forward, has scored 63 goals in a career spanning over 350 matches.

What's next?

FC Goa will head into the domestic player draft later this month with a few key signings sewn up already. The Gaurs have retained winger Mandar Rao Dessai and goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani from the Indian players' pool, and Lobera has looked to bring in players from his native Iberia.

Pinheiro is Portuguese, while both Arana Rodriguez and Coro are from Spain, suggesting that the former Barcelona youth coach is keen to bring in familiar faces on board for what will be his first taste of Indian football.

Author's take

With as many as five signings, FC Goa have set about their task of rebuilding the team from scratch without delay. Having finished bottom of the table in the last ISL season, the Gaurs are keen to make an early impression, and they have started out on the recruitment front.

