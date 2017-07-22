ISL 2017: Former Champions League defender Melli in talks with ISL clubs

The experienced centre-back has confirmed talks are advancing with several ISL clubs.

Melli playing against Samuel Eto'o's Barcelona during his Real Betis days

Former Real Betis defender Juan Alberto Melli has confirmed that he is in talks with numerous Indian Super League (ISL) clubs over a potential move to the popular Indian franchise league later this year.

The 33-year-old said: "My agents have spoken with most of ISL clubs, there are some of them that have asked me about the chance to go to play to Indian Super League. I suppose in the next few weeks, discussions will advance because I want to play in India next season."

Melli is currently a free agent after his contract with Spanish Segunda Division side CF Reus Deportiu ended earlier this month when the Spanish transfer window opened. He has played across Europe in a well-traveled career but any ISL move will be his first stint in Asia.

ISL clubs have heavily recruited players and head coaches from Spain ever since the league's inception in 2014 and things this year have been no different. With as many as five teams appointing head coaches from Spain and Portugal, there is a big Iberian influence in the ISL scheme of things, but Melli isn't solely looking out for a club with Spanish coaches and players, instead casting his net wide.

"I am open to joining any club, not necessarily one with a Spanish head coach. I am a professional player, and I will do my job as best as I can every time," the player said.

Having played in elite European competitions like the Champions League and the Europa League, Melli will bring in experience and pedigree of the highest level to India. He also represented Spain at youth levels and will be on hand to pass on his acquired knowledge of the game should he ink a deal with an ISL club.

With the likes of Delhi Dynamos, FC Goa and NorthEast United expected to play a distinctive, short passing brand of football next season, Melli could be a shrewd acquisition for any of those clubs, according to the player himself.

"I am good at starting the game from the defence so if teams want a defender to play an attractive style and hard in defending, I can be useful from them," the defender added.

It is clear that Melli's representative has been in touch with various ISL clubs over a potential move for their player, but which club chooses to gamble on the journeyman remains to be seen. Considering talks are ongoing between the player and various ISL clubs, things stand to become clearer in the coming days.