ISL 2017: Mumbai City announce second foreign player signing in Gerson

Mumbai City have signed their second defender in two days.

Gerson is back at Mumbai City FC

What's the story?

Mumbai City have announced the retention of defender Gerson Vieira for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Versatile #BoleToh Gerson Vieira is back to be a part of the meanest defence from #HeroISL season 3. ????#BoleTohMCFC #WelcomeGerson pic.twitter.com/59AiDdBDzj — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) July 27, 2017

The 24-year-old Gerson will once again be seen teaming up with Lucian Goian in the 2017/18 ISL season. Goian's re-signing was announced yesterday.

The context

With the business of signing Indian players for ISL clubs over with the completion of the domestic draft last Sunday, franchises are now looking at completing their respective 25-man squads with foreign acquisitions.

Mumbai City, surprisingly, have been quick movers in the transfer window, following up on yesterday's Goian retention with Gerson's signing today.

The heart of the matter

Gerson played a pivotal role in Mumbai City's run to the semi-finals last season, playing 14 matches for the Blues in what was the league's best defence. The Brazilian will find a familiar companion in the form of Goian at the back next season, which is a cause for optimism for the Mumbai City fans.

The Porto Alegre native had been without a club since leaving Mumbai City at the end of the ISL last year. His career so far has been littered with loan moves from parent club Gremio to various clubs in Brazil, Uruguay and India. The centre-back's return to the Mumbai City fold will be a big boost to the club in their ambitions of lifting the title in the forthcoming season.

What's next?

With both Goian and Gerson arriving, Mumbai City have bolstered their defence like no other ISL club. Raju Gaikwad, Aiborlang Khongjee, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Lalchhawnkima and Biswajit Saha were the defenders signed by the club during the draft, suggesting that head coach Alexandre Guimaraes is looking to build his team from the back.

Author's take

Gerson's signing is the second foreign player acquisition by the Ranbir Kapoor-owned franchise. The club will be keen to improve on their semi-finals finish last season and hope to challenge for the title this time round with a group of players that have played together for quite a while now.

The likes of Sehnaj Singh, Amrinder Singh, Goian, Gerson, Khongjee make for a fairly familiar-looking spine for Guimaraes, and a title tilt will be the least expected from the Costa Rican coach next season.

