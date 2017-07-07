ISL roundup: Chennaiyin FC make record signing, big name managers linked to 3 clubs

A quick roundup of the latest Indian Super League news.

Jeje Lalpekhlua

Former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC have announced the retention of goalkeeper Karanjit Singh for the 2017/18 season. Karanjit, 30, has signed a deal that will run until 2019. Along with the ex-Chennai City man, Chennaiyin have also announced the signing of star striker Jeje Lalpekhlua in what is believed to be a record deal.

Jeje is believed to have been offered record-breaking terms for an Indian footballer, the reasons for which are obvious. The former ISL and I-League champion has been on a goalscoring spree for the Indian national team, who have been unbeaten so far in the third qualifying round for 2019's AFC Asian Cup, winning both their group matches.

His 18 goals for the Blue Tigers make him the second highest goal-getter in the side behind captain Sunil Chhetri, hence Chennaiyin have been quick to secure the Mizo striker's services for the upcoming season and beyond. Unlike Karanjit, Jeje has inked a three-year deal until 2020.

Karanjit joined Chennaiyin in 2015 and has been with the club for two ISL seasons. His retention this early suggests that the India international could play a key role for the team next season.

Westwood, Eriksson, Passarella linked to ISL clubs

Former I-League-winning head coach of Bengaluru FC, Ashley Westwood has been linked to Atletico de Kolkata's Director of Football position. The former Manchester United academy man has held talks with the ATK hierarchy and is close to signing a deal with the ISL champions.

Should he be signed, Westwood will be tasked with finding ATK's new head coach for ISL 2017/18 before the 15th July deadline.

Elsewhere, there seems to be turmoil brewing at Kerala Blasters as the club have intensified their search for Steve Coppell's replacement. Coppell had a fine season with the Yellow-Blues last season, leading them to the final. However, reports suggest that a communication breakdown between the club and Coppell means that both parties are close to parting ways.

Ashley Westwood is on ATK's radar

In the event of Coppell walking away, the Blasters are eyeing former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson for the vacant spot. Eriksson is highly experienced, having worked across the world in his long career. That being said, he was sacked from his last job at Chinese club Shenzhen FC.

More new head coach rumours are flying, and this time it's former Argentina manager Daniel Passarella who has been linked to Tata Steel's new club from Jamshedpur. Passarella has apparently been offered to a few clubs and talks are believed to have been positive. However, it remains to be seen whether any club takes a gamble on a man who has been out of work for 10 years.