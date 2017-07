ISL 2017: Twitter trolls ATK after club change name

ATK are now rechristened as Amar Tomar Kolkata.

@blowmeoffaridge by Abhijit Bharali Tweets 22 Jul 2017, 22:36 IST

ATK fans must have had the same reaction as Arnab Mondal

Following the announcement that two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have been rechristened from Atletico de Kolkata to Amar Tomar Kolkata, Indian football fans jumped into the trolling bandwagon and cut the club no slack on social media.

From fans to journalists, everyone seemed to have an opinion about ATK's new name. Here are the best Twitter reactions.

???????????????? The name itself making fun of their existence ???????????????? is this a name of a football club? R u kidding me ! ???????????? — Koustav Basu (@iamKoustav07) July 22, 2017

The irony is that 'Yours and Mine Kolkata' is despised by both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fans - the two biggest fan bases in the city. — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) July 22, 2017

Have not heard anything more funny in recent times than a football club being named as "Amar Tomar Kolkata"..????????????seriously, kuch bhi.. — Mohun Bagan A.C. (@MohunBagan) July 22, 2017

Reason why clubs should have an independent identity from the get go. — Biplav Gautam (@biplav) July 22, 2017

In the history of bad names, this is the worst — Jimmy Bhogal (@jimmybhogal) July 22, 2017

almost on par with Albert Tuti Patriots — Gulu Ezekiel (@gulu1959) July 22, 2017

Something like amar akbar anthony ???????? — Aka$h meNon (@AkashHustle) July 22, 2017

BREAKING: ATK's new name branded "communist" & "anti-American" by US govt because it sounds like 'Amar Naam Tomar Naam Vietnam' #HeroISL — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) July 22, 2017

Aamar Tamar Kolkata sounds like a Muncipality Scheme. — Shreejit swain (@Shreejitswain) July 22, 2017