ISL 2018-19: All 10 Clubs' Total Salary & their Highest-Paid Players

Rohith Nair

How much does each club pay its players?

The fifth season of the Indian Super League kicked off at the end of September and, just as last season, 10 teams will compete for the title in 2018-19. Despite murmurs of new teams coming on board for this edition over the past year, the number of clubs vying for the title has remained the same.

All 10 clubs had to submit their final squad by September 1 to the ISL authorities. The number of foreign players remains the same (7) as is the maximum number of foreigners who can take to the pitch at a time (5).

The salary cap was reduced this season from ₹18 Crore last season to ₹17.5 Crore this season (approximately $2.6m). However, players could be signed as marquee players whose salary would not be included in the cap.

Recently, the ISL published the wages of each player on their official website and we've calculated how much each club has spent on their wage bill this season.

Note: Foreign players' contracts mentioned in Dollars have been converted to Indian Rupees where $1 = ₹67.44.

#10 NorthEast United: ₹8.72 Crore

Bartholomew Ogbeche is NorthEast United's highest earner [Image: ISL]

NorthEast United are probably the biggest underachievers in the Indian Super League. The Highlanders have never finished in the top four in the last four seasons, thereby missing out on the playoffs, finishing dead last twice (including the 2017/18 season).

It comes as no surprise that they are a bit cautious with their spending this season. In fact, only one player earns more than ₹1 Crore and that is their star signing Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The Nigerian forward is already among the top goalscorers this season and it was his hat-trick that saw Chennaiyin FC fall to a 4-3 defeat at home. Ogbeche earns approximately ₹1.7 Crore.

The highest-earning Indian player is Rowllin Borges, who earns ₹50 Lakh. The club's top five earners are all foreigners, earning nearly half the overall wages (approximately ₹4.35 Crore).

