ISL 2018 Schedule: Download PDF of Fixture and Time Table

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 615 // 06 Sep 2018, 19:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Chenniayin FC retain the title?

The 2018/19 football season is upon us.

Ten teams get ready to face off against each other over the course of the next five months, as the Indian Super League returns.

Chennaiyin FC are the defending champions, having won the league for the second time during the 2017/18 season. The Marina Machans, as a result, are tied with ATK (formerly Atletico de Kolkata) on two titles each. No other team has a title to their name.

There has been a lot of movement in the league, with new managers and players coming in left, right, and centre. As a result, ISL continues its tradition of being extremely dynamic year-after-year.

Moreover, the league has moved to set a fixed time for all the matches. Therefore, every single Indian Super League, league stage match will take place at 7:30 PM, Indian Standard Time.

The 2018/19 season begins on September 29 with two-time champions ATK taking on two-times runners-up Kerala Blasters. The mouth-watering clash is followed by another on September 30, as last year's finalists, Chennaiyin and Bengaluru, face off against each other.

However, the league has so far released only half the fixtures, i.e., until December 16. The remaining fixtures will be released soon.

You can take a look at the first half of the 2018/19 ISL fixtures below. You can also download the PDF version of the schedule, along with venues and timings here.

Below is the full fixture list for the first half of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season:

(Disclaimer: All the fixtures will be played at 7:30 PM, IST)

September 29: ATK vs Kerala Blasters

September 30: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin

October 1: NorthEast United (NEUFC) vs FC Goa

October 2: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

October 3: Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City

October 4: ATK vs NEUFC

October 5: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC

October 6: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

October 7: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

October 17: Delhi Dynamos vs ATK

October 18: Chennaiyin vs NEUFC

October 19: Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City

October 20: Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos

October 21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK

October 22: FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC

October 23: Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin FC

October 24: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

October 25: NEUFC vs Jamshedpur FC

October 26: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC

October 27: Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos

October 28: FC Goa vs FC Pune City

October 29: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters

October 30: Delhi Dynamos vs NEUFC

October 31: Bengaluru FC vs ATK

November 1: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

November 2: FC Pune City vs Kerala Blasters

November 3: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

November 4: Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur FC

November 5: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC

November 6: FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC

November 8: FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos

November 9: NEUFC vs Mumbai City FC

November 10: ATK vs FC Pune City

November 11: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

November 21: FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC

November 22: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

November 23: NEUFC vs Kerala Blasters

November 24: Mumbai City FC vs ATK

November 25: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

November 26: Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos

November 27: FC Pune City vs NEUFC

November 28: ATK vs FC Goa

November 29: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters

November 30: Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City

December 1: Jamshedpur FC vs NEUFC

December 2: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK

December 3: Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City FC

December 4: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

December 5: NEUFC vs Bengaluru FC

December 6: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

December 7: Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City

December 8: NEUFC vs ATK

December 9: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

December 11: FC Pune City vs FC Goa

December 12: Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos

December 13: ATK vs Bengaluru FC

December 14: FC Goa vs NEUFC

December 15: Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos

December 16: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters