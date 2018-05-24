Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Istanbul to host its 2nd Champions League final in 2020

    Associated Press
    24 May 2018
    AP Image

    KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will host the Champions League final for a second time in 2020.

    Istanbul was chosen over Lisbon by the UEFA executive committee, which will also decide in September whether Turkey or Germany should host the 2024 European Championship.

    The 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul produced one of the competition's most memorable matches. Liverpool trailed 3-0 at halftime against AC Milan, but leveled midway through the second half and won a penalty shootout.

    The 2020 Europa League final will be played in Gdansk, Poland, while the Super Cup between the Champions League and Europa League winners will be at Estadio do Dragao in Portugal.

    The women's Champions League final will be staged at Austria Arena in Vienna.

