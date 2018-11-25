×
It could have been a lot more - Alli hails 'great' Tottenham win

25 Nov 2018, 01:45 IST
Dele Alli Son Heung-min - cropped
Dele Alli and Son Heung-min celebrate the latter's goal against Chelsea

Dele Alli acknowledged Tottenham could easily have beaten Chelsea by a bigger margin after producing a "great performance" in an emphatic 3-1 triumph at Wembley.

Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min all scored as Mauricio Pochettino's men dominated proceedings and condemned Chelsea to a first defeat under Maurizio Sarri.

Tottenham created a host of other chances, only to be frustrated by a combination of visiting goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and some sloppy finishing.

"On another day, if we'd been more clinical the scoreline could have been a lot more," Alli told BT Sport.

"We created a lot of chances. They're a top side, they've had the new manager come in and you can see all the players working for him. They've made some good signings and were in good form.

"But we're a top side as well. It was one of those games. It was a great performance from everyone out there."

The highlight of the game was Tottenham's third goal, a stunning individual effort from Son that saw the South Korea international surge forward from his own half before arrowing a finish past Kepa.

"Scoring goals for Tottenham always makes me happy," said Son, whose strike was his 50th for the club.

"I had a lot of chances to score and I was a bit upset after the first half but my team-mates helped me a lot.

"I never give up. I play for 90 minutes. There will always be more chances, but I have to be more clinical to score more goals."

Tottenham now sit third in the table, above Chelsea and five points behind leaders Manchester City.

"We don't care about other teams. We just focus on us," Son added. "We give our best and then we see at the end of the season. We have a long season and have to keep going."

