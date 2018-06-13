Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

It feels like a step back – Walker would prefer to play at right-back for England

While he is ready to play whatever role for England, Kyle Walker said he preferred the right-back position.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 08:13 IST
529
KyleWalker - Cropped
England defender Kyle Walker

England defender Kyle Walker feels moving to centre-back from his preferred position on the right for the national team is a "step back".

Walker is set to be used in central defence by Gareth Southgate, whose men will face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G.

The Manchester City star has developed into one of the leading right-backs in Europe, having starred in the Premier League in 2017-18.

Walker, 28, accepted he was ready to play whatever role was required for England, although his preference is right-back.

"Is centre-back my preferred position? Of course not. I want to play right-back," he told UK newspapers.

"I have worked my whole life to get to where I am now in a World Cup squad, and to showcase my talent on the World Cup stage, playing in my position.

"But I'm a team player. I will do anything for the team. If that means the gaffer thinks to help the team out I should play there I am all for it.

"I have been playing professionally since I was 18 at right-back. To get to your first World Cup and probably not be playing in your preferred position where you want to showcase your talent is not disappointing but it is like, 'OK, it is a little bit of a step back'."

Walker made the move to City from Tottenham last year in a deal reportedly worth £45million.

The 35-time England international paid tribute to City manager Pep Guardiola for his development and helping him adapt to a central role.

"The position I am playing now for my country, at right centre-half, could I have played it two years ago? Probably not," Walker said.

"It was comfortable for me because of the work I have done at Manchester City. My game has developed tremendously under Guardiola.

"He has taught me so much about the game: just managing the game, understanding the game, and knowing the players around you really.

"He doesn't really like to be overloaded in midfield so, if he does see that, then I tuck in so we go as a back three."

England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
RELATED STORY
3 potential formations for England at the 2018 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
A Philipp for Kyle - Guardiola compares Walker to Lahm
RELATED STORY
Walker-Peters gets extended Tottenham contract
RELATED STORY
Hazard 'would play at left-back' for Conte at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
The Cottagers Return: A Look Back At Fulham's All-Time...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola a friend as well as a boss, says Walker
RELATED STORY
World Cup Preview: England
RELATED STORY
International Friendlies: England Player Ratings vs Costa...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Lionel Messi Goals That Even Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT JAP PAR
4 - 2
FIFA World Cup 2018
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
19 Jun RUS EGY 11:30 PM
20 Jun POR MOR 05:30 PM
20 Jun URU SAU 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us